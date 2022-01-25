United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

UMC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 1,216,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

