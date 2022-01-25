United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 6.2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.23. 145,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,306,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,570,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

