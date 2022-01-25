United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.16. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.