Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UTL opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $719.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Unitil by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Unitil by 34.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unitil by 129.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

