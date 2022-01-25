Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $16,669,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.60. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $251.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

