Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Universal Insurance worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $558.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

