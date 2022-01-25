UnMarshal Reaches Market Cap of $3.19 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $3.19 million and $602,372.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

