Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

UNM stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. 2,647,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,723. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group raised its position in Unum Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 62,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 434,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 401,713 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Verde Servico Internacionais purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

