Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,330 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Unum Group worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 248.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 16,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,490. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

