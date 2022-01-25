Unum Group (UNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UNM opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

