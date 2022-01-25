Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 56,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,663,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $716.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

