Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 56,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,663,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $716.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
