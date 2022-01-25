US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

