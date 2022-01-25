US Bancorp DE Buys 2,091 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

GRMN stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

