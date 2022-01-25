US Bancorp DE Buys 2,969 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.53.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

