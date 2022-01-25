US Bancorp DE Buys 58,965 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1,352.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

