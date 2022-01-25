US Bancorp DE Buys 7,844 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $329,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

