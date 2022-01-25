US Bancorp DE Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Q2 worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Q2 by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Q2 to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

