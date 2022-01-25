US Bancorp DE Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Zuora worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Zuora by 279.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $10,708,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $453,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

