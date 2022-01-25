US Bancorp DE Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

