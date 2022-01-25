US Bancorp DE Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.