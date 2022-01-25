US Bancorp DE Has $3.44 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

ROLL stock opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

