US Bancorp DE Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.01 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $435.77 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $694.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.53. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.