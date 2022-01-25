US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,323 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

