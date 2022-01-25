US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,558 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

