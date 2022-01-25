US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,561 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 2.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 433,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 75,937 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 113,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 50,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.