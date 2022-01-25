US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $301.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 323.68 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

