US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

COLB stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.