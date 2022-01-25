US Bancorp DE Sells 2,808 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

IR stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

