US Bancorp DE Sells 4,028 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPHQ opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

