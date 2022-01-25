USDK (USDK) 1-Day Volume Tops $180.94 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $180.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.01 or 0.06571681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.57 or 0.99387951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049397 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

