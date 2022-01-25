USDX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016941 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 162.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000880 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

