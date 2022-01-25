Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887 over the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,525. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

