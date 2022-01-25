Vabble Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,303.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Vabble has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $3.96 million and $56,303.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

