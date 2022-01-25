Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.66% of Vale worth $470,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in Vale by 5.1% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 530,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,192,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

