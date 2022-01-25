Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.20. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

