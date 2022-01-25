Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. Valero Energy has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.