Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.
NYSE VLO opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. Valero Energy has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
