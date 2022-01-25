Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.49

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and traded as low as $25.68. Valhi shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 26,653 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 5,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

