Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.38 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Validity has a market cap of $15.38 million and $291,020.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00009282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003421 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.00479401 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,495,065 coins and its circulating supply is 4,488,488 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

