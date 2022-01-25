Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,164,629 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 49,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 532,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

