Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $31.65

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $32.50. Valneva shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 23,602 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.