Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86.

