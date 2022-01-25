Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.6% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $103.50. 199,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,403. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

