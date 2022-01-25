Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 150.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

