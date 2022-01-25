Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

