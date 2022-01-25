Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$60.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,360. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

