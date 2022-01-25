Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,772,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,770,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 523.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.35 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.14.

