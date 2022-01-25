VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Shares Up 0.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $483.68 and last traded at $483.68. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.73.

About VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

