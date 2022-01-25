VAULT (VAULT) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $2,102.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00010622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.30 or 0.06588845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.88 or 0.99971769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00048979 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,172 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.