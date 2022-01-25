VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.34 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and $260.19 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008160 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.