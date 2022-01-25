Vectorspace AI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $651,783.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00005939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $84.87 million and approximately $651,783.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00275414 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000218 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.01129327 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,103,677 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

